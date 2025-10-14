He died yesterday evening, just eight days after his beloved wife of 63 years

Tony Caunter and Pam St Clement in 1998. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Actor Tony Caunter, who played Roy Evans in EastEnders, has died at the age of 88, his family have announced.

Caunter played the character from 1994 to 2003, with the car dealer a love interest for the character of Pat Butcher, played by Pam St Clement, with the couple later marrying as part of the soap storyline. A statement from Caunter's family said: "It is with enormous sadness that we bring the curtain down on our wonderful and hugely loved father, Tony Caunter, who died peacefully yesterday evening, just eight days after his beloved wife of 63 years, Fran, also passed away. "Dad was 88 years old. "After a long and fulfilling life on and off screen and stage, Tony leaves a daughter and three sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. "He will be missed by all."

The family added: “We would like to thank the NHS staff at Eastbourne District General Hospital for their incredible care during his final hours, and to everyone at Eastbourne Gardens nursing home for the care and compassion they have given dad over the past two months.” They ended their statement saying they request privacy “at this extremely difficult time”. During Caunter’s time playing Roy, one of the headline-making EastEnders storylines involved Pat’s affair with her ex, Frank Butcher, played by Mike Reid. His on-screen son was car dealer Barry Evans, played by Shaun Williamson, who was pushed off a cliff in a dramatic episode of the British soap. In a social media post Williamson said: “RIP Tony Caunter. He was like a second father to me and taught me so much about acting and life. A great actor and a great man. I will miss him so much.”