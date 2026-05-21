The EasyJet CEO has assured customers they can "book with confidence" despite revealing the firm's finances will be hit due to war in the Middle East, which is driving up fuel costs and creating "near-term uncertainty".

The airline said last month that the conflict added about £25 million to its fuel bill in March alone.

Oil prices – which help determine the cost of jet fuel – jumped after disruption linked to Iran’s grip on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC, EasyJet chief executive Kenton Jarvis said the price of jet fuel had “literally doubled”. He said it had risen from about $700 a metric tonne before the conflict to $1,400 afterwards.

But Mr Jarvis said passengers should not panic about their summer holidays. He said EasyJet was “not seeing any disruption to fuel supply” and told customers to “book with confidence”.

He said the airline had protected itself by buying most of its fuel in advance.

“The good news is we're well hedged. So we have bought 72 per cent of our summer requirements at the seven hundred dollar price,” he said.

“That puts us in a very good position. It protects EasyJet, but more importantly it protects our customers.”

Read More: EasyJet boss says airline is ‘not seeing any disruption to fuel supply’

Read More: Airlines cannot continue ‘absorbing cost’ of Hormuz closure as jet fuel panic surges, says air boss