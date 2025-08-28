An easyJet flight from Manchester Airport to Alicante was forced to divert to London Gatwick after an "extraordinary" mid-air emergency.

The Spain-bound flight had been travelling for just 30 minutes when the pilot turned the plane around.

It departed from Manchester Airport shortly after 6pm and had travelled south of Birmingham before reaching the English Channel, its flight path shows.

The airline has since apologised for the disruption, which it said was due to a passenger welfare issue on board.

"We’re very sorry that your flight has now been diverted to London Gatwick airport," it said in an update.

"This is due to a passenger welfare issue.