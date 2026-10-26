The rollout is expected to begin in the first half of next year and be completed by early 2028

Easyjet is one of Europe's largest airlines, and carried a total of 100 million passengers in 2025. Picture: Imago/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

EasyJet has joined forces with Elon Musk to offer passengers in-flight wifi from next year.

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The Starlink satellite network is owned by Elon Musk. Picture: Finn Gomez/Getty

It comes after Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary clashed with Mr Musk earlier this year after choosing not to adopt Starlink to provide in-flight wifi. A furious Mr Musk hit back, branding the Ryanair chief executive as "insufferable" and an "idiot". Starlink has been the subject of recent controversy after Mr Musk was accused by Ukraine of deliberately imposing speed restrictions on the satellite network, which it relies on to intercept Russian drone attacks. Last week, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Starlink terminals used by Ukrainian drones worked at speeds up to 180kph in the EU, but ceased working inside Ukraine when they went faster than 160kph.

On Saturday, hours after Mr Zelenskyy confirmed that network speeds in the country had returned to normal, Mr Musk accused Ukraine of violating Starlink's terms by using it for offensive strikes against Russia. The tech billionaire wrote on X: "Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. "That loophole was closed last week." Mr Musk added: "Starlink remains critical to the defense of Ukraine, as it is the only system that cannot be jammed or blown up, at least for now. "Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately. This is NOT a threat, it is simply a statement of fact. "Starlink was also crucial to preventing Russia from overrunning Ukraine in the early days of the war, as all other means of communication were destroyed or jammed by Russia. "SpaceX has done more to defend Ukraine than any private company on Earth BY FAR."