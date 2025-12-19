Passengers claim the 89-year-old was helped onto the aircraft by five of her relatives, who told staff she was unwell and had fallen asleep

By Frankie Elliott

Shocked holidaymakers have claimed a dead grandmother was boarded by her family on to a easyJet flight from Spain to Gatwick.

Passengers claim the 89-year-old was helped onto the aircraft by five of her relatives, who told staff she was unwell and had fallen asleep. But as the plane was about to leave the runway at 11.15am, cabin crew were made aware that the elderly woman had passed away, delaying the flight by 12 hours. Read more: British Airways passenger sneaks onto Heathrow flight without detection Read more: Student group sparks Christmas row with LGBT nativity play

Witnesses say the family had placed her body into a wheelchair and pushed her to the rear of the aircraft, where they lifted her into a seat. They had been allowed to do so because they told a boarding clerk that their relative was "just tired", and even added "It's OK, we're doctors." The family looked to have gotten away with it as the plane started to head down the runway, but their bizarre plan was unravelled when crew members realised the woman was dead and dramatically stopped the plane. EasyJet has denied the claims, saying the passenger had a fit to fly certificate and was alive when she boarded the plane. But passenger Petra Boddington told the Daily Mail: "What were easyJet ground staff thinking today? They asked the family five times if this woman was ok… she was clearly not ok! "To the naked eye she looked like she was already dead, slumped unconscious in a wheelchair, so why would she be allowed on to the flight and then disrupt everyone's plans… purely to save the family repatriation?!? "If I was drunk they wouldn't let me on.. but apparently dead is ok?! EasyJet what's going on?" Another holidaymaker, Tracy-Ann Kitching, wrote on Facebook: "EasyJet – you are unbelievable! Why did you let a dead person on our flight?! "Special assistance [the service for boarding passengers with a disability or reduced mobility] are responsible too; they should have raised the issue. "I saw her wheeled onto the plane; someone was holding her head as they went past me! An actual doctor onboard [confirmed] she was already dead when they put her in her seat.

