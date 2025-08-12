EasyJet pilot suspended after 'drunken naked rampage' at luxury Cape Verde hotel before UK flight
An EasyJet captain has been suspended after he was seen "cavorting naked" around a luxury hotel whilst "reeking of alcohol", just 36 hours before he was due to fly.
The pilot, who has not been named, was allegedly seen roaming drunk and naked through the communal areas of a five-star resort in Cape Verde in the early hours of August 5.
His extended drinking session took place before he was due to operate a return flight to Gatwick on August 6, but the budget airline grounded the flight after receiving complaints about the incident.
A replacement pilot was found for the 2,332-nautical-mile journey back to the UK, while the suspended captain now faces an investigation, an EasyJet spokesman said.
According to the Sun, the pilot began boozing shortly after arriving at the Melia Dunas Beach Resort and Spa in the West African island nation on August 4.
Hotel guests reportedly saw him in the nude in the hotel reception at around 2.30am the following morning, before he wandered into the gym and spa.
An anonymous source inside the airline told the newspaper: "The pilot did not have a stitch on and reeked of alcohol.
"Anyone who saw the pilot cavorting naked in the early hours on the day before a flight would not dream of getting on a plane with him at the controls."
EasyJet said it removed the pilot from duty immediately after being made aware of the incident and stressed the safety of passengers and crew was its "highest priority".
The airline's code of business ethics states that staff must behave "with integrity when dealing with our people, our customers, our partners and the communities within which we operate".
A spokesperson for the airline said: "As soon as we were made aware, the pilot was immediately stood down from duty, in line with our procedures, pending an investigation.
"The safety of our passengers and crew is EasyJet's highest priority."