An EasyJet captain has been suspended after he was seen "cavorting naked" around a luxury hotel whilst "reeking of alcohol", just 36 hours before he was due to fly.

The pilot, who has not been named, was allegedly seen roaming drunk and naked through the communal areas of a five-star resort in Cape Verde in the early hours of August 5.

His extended drinking session took place before he was due to operate a return flight to Gatwick on August 6, but the budget airline grounded the flight after receiving complaints about the incident.

A replacement pilot was found for the 2,332-nautical-mile journey back to the UK, while the suspended captain now faces an investigation, an EasyJet spokesman said.

According to the Sun, the pilot began boozing shortly after arriving at the Melia Dunas Beach Resort and Spa in the West African island nation on August 4.

Hotel guests reportedly saw him in the nude in the hotel reception at around 2.30am the following morning, before he wandered into the gym and spa.

Read more: Do not eat warning issued as major supermarket recalls popular product over allergy concerns

Read more: