Five passengers agreed to leave an EasyJet flight from London Southend Airport after the plane was found to be too heavy to depart safely.

The service to Malaga had been due to leave at 08:40 on Saturday, but the airline said weather conditions and the length of the runway meant weight restrictions had to be applied before take-off.

EasyJet said those who left the aircraft were transferred at no extra cost to London Gatwick for another flight later the same day, and would also receive compensation.

One passenger, Kelly Wayland, said she was taken aback when the captain asked for volunteers to get off the plane, and at first thought the announcement was not serious.

She said: “I just thought [the captain] was telling a joke, you know, just making a laugh about it.

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