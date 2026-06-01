Easyjet has slammed a potential takeover bid by a US firm as "highly opportunistic", as the airline grapples with a slump in summer holiday bookings because of uncertainty caused by the Iran war.

US Investment firm Castlelake said on Friday that it was considering making an offer for easyJet, but had not yet approached the firm’s board.

But Easyjet hit back on Monday that any takeover would be "highly opportunistic timing when easyJet’s share price is temporarily depressed due to the current situation in the Middle East and its impact on customer confidence and jet fuel prices.”

The Luton-based airline - which has seen its share price drop by 30% in the past year - also warned that any takeover would incur "considerable regulatory, financial and other execution challenges".

However the airline said it has a duty to maximise shareholder value and would “consider any proposal, should one be made.

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