EasyJet’s claim that the cost of adding large cabin bags to flight bookings was “from £5.99” was “misleading”, a regulator has found.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said there was “insufficient evidence” that the price was available “across a range of flight routes and dates”.

It banned the airline from using the phrase in marketing communications and told it to ensure that for future “from” prices for large cabin bags, the lowest price is available “across a significant proportion of flights”.

Large cabin bags are designed to fit in overhead lockers on planes.Most low-cost airlines charge passengers extra for travelling with one of these bags.

EasyJet told the regulator its advertised price was accurate and available on a range of routes but prices varied depending on factors such as availability, demand and operational cost.It added that the actual price for a particular booking was clearly displayed before purchase to ensure transparency.

The ASA’s ruling on easyJet follows an investigation by consumer group Which? finding the price for adding a large cabin bag was more than £5.99 on all 520 easyJet flights analysed.

