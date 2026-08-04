It is estimated that about 3.5 million people in the UK are affected by an eating disorder

Protesters take part in a DropTheScale demonstration in central London, calling for the removal of BMI and weight-based assessments from healthcare. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Around three in four adults diagnosed with an eating disorder by their GP are not referred to specialist services, a study suggests.

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Patients who have disorders other than anorexia may “encounter barriers” to treatment, according to researchers. They suggest that bodyweight may be a factor, as doctors may be less likely to recognise problems in people who are heavier. It is estimated that about 3.5 million people in the UK are affected by an eating disorder, the equivalent of one in 20 people. The study led by King’s College London included more than 35,400 adults in England and Northern Ireland. Read more: Surgeon struck off after wrongly connecting patient’s organs in botched procedure so wrong it was 'not known to man' Read more: Autism spectrum has become 'too broad' and now includes people with 'milder traits', expert warns

It is estimated that about 3.5 million people in the UK are affected by an eating disorder. Picture: Alamy

About three quarters (75.8%) did not receive a referral to specialist eating disorder services. However, those with anorexia who were classed as underweight on the body mass index scale were four times more likely to be referred when compared to patients with the same diagnosis who were not underweight. The findings, published in the Lancet Primary Care, suggest patients in England and Northern Ireland “encounter barriers” when accessing NHS treatment. “Disparities in eating disorder referral by diagnosis indicate a need to improve recognition of eating disorders beyond anorexia nervosa,” they added. Ulrike Schmidt, a professor of eating disorders in the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College London, said: “Being underweight isn’t compatible with a current diagnosis of bulimia nervosa, so this pattern may point to GPs not always having the training, the diagnostic tools and the time to diagnose eating disorders accurately in primary care. “We need referral pathways that recognise eating disorders regardless of a person’s body weight, and specialist services that are appropriately resourced to provide effective treatment and care to all who need it.”

Those with anorexia classed as underweight on the BMI scale were four times more likely to be referred when compared to patients with the same diagnosis who were not underweight. Picture: Alamy