A diet rich in fruit may help lessen the harmful effects of air pollution on lung health, new research suggests.

The study found that with each increase of 5 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic metre of air, FEV1 dropped by an average of 78.1 millilitres in individuals who consumed little fruits.

Air pollution exposure was assessed by measuring the levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), the tiny particles released by vehicles, industry and other sources of combustion.

Using data from more than 200,000 participants in the UK Biobank, researchers analysed dietary habits - focusing on the intake of fruit, vegetables and wholegrain - and compared them to lung function, measured by forced expiratory value (FEV1), the amount of air a person can exhale in one second.

According to a study led by academics at the University of Leicester, natural antioxidants found in fruit could play a protective role in maintaining lung function, particularly among women.

However, among women who at least four portions of fruit daily, the decline was smaller - just 57.5 millilitres.

Researches noted that women generally reported higher fruit consumption than men, which may explain the more pronounced protective effect observed in female participants.

Pimpika Kaewsri, a PhD student from the Centre for Environmental Health and Sustainability at the University of Leicester, presented the findings at the European Respiratory Society Congress in Amsterdam.

She said: “Our study confirmed that a healthy diet is linked to better lung function in both men and women regardless of air pollution exposure.

“And that women who consumed four portions of fruit per day or more appeared to have smaller reductions in lung function associated with air pollution, compared to those who consumed less fruit.

“This may be partly explained by the antioxidant and anti-inflammation compounds naturally present in fruit.

“These compounds could help mitigate oxidative stress and inflammation caused by fine particles, potentially offsetting some of the harmful effects of air pollution on lung function.”

Professor Sara De Matteis, chairwoman of the European Respiratory Society’s expert group on occupational and environmental health, said it “confirms the potential respiratory health benefits of a healthy diet, especially rich in fresh fruit intake”.

“However, access to a healthy diet is not equally distributed in the population and, even if the authors adjusted for socio-economic-status, some residual confounding cannot be ruled out,” she added.

“A healthy plant-rich diet should be promoted in the population starting from primary school, not only for preventing chronic diseases, but also to reduce the carbon footprint of meat-rich diets.”

Sarah Sleet, chief executive at Asthma + Lung UK, said: “We know that a high fruit diet supports lung function, but it’s an interesting step forward in this study to see that it could also counteract the effects of air pollution on our lungs.

“Fruit and vegetables, particularly those high in vitamin C and K, can really help support our lungs to function well. While eating more fruit isn’t a replacement for taking your medication as prescribed, enjoying fruit as part of a balanced diet looks like it can help our lungs when they’re faced with external pressures like air pollution.

“However, it is important to remember that there is unequal access to healthy foods, largely driven by cost. In addition, air pollution continues to hit people who are the poorest and from an ethnic minority background the hardest.

“The Government must do more to address the disproportionate exposure to air pollution that contributes to worsening health inequalities, which is why Asthma + Lung UK is calling on the Government to introduce stronger, legally binding air quality targets that align with World Health Organisation guidelines.”