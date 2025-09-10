When I wrote in February that I was ‘horrified’ by the invasion of air fryers into our kitchens, I really meant it. I thought it was just another fad - a gimmick people would tire of once they realised it was essentially a small oven with a fan.

Everyone kept banging on about their gadgets, but I didn’t see the appeal. What’s wrong with a trusty microwave? And why does no one seem able to keep the thing clean?

I’d walk into a friend’s kitchen and spot their air fryer lurking in the corner, caked in grease, and feel pleased that I hadn’t joined the craze.

My friends all insisted I was missing out.

Don’t knock it 'til you’ve tried it, they said. I ignored them.

Wait until you taste the chips, they said. I ignored them.

Think of the speedy, healthy meals, they said. I ignored everything.

One friend got so fed up, she bought me an air fryer. It was a very generous birthday present - and far too expensive to leave in the box - so I gave it a go.

One word: WOW!

This thing is a revelation. I cannot believe how fast it churns out perfect food. Roast potatoes in 20 minutes, chicken breasts in 10 minutes, tenderstem broccoli in just seconds. Frozen fries go from pale to golden in less time than it takes to queue at the chip shop.

My mate is rubbing her hands with glee - and I can’t even blame her.

It doesn’t just save me time; it saves on energy bills, too. Running a mini air fryer costs far less than heating a whole oven. In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, that’s no small thing.

One concern does still stand - the filth. I’m scrubbing the drawers constantly, fighting grease and gunk that seem to appear out of nowhere.

You wouldn’t leave any other kitchen kit in that state, so why do people let their air fryers get so grim? Some of the ones I’ve seen have made me feel genuinely sick.

I’ve changed my tune on the gadgets, but if you’re going to buy one, put on your rubber gloves and channel your inner Kim Woodburn.

The air fryer might cook fast - but you’ll need to keep up.

