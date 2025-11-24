Arsenal widened the gap at the top of the Premier League

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze walks off the pitch with the match ball after his hat-trick as Arsenal beat Tottenham in the North London Derby. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A hat-trick by Eberechi Eze earned Arsenal more bragging rights over Tottenham and sent them six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-1 victory on Sunday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Defeats for title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City on Saturday had opened the door for Mikel Arteta’s leaders to increase their advantage at the summit. Even with numerous key players out injured, Arsenal proved far too strong for Thomas Frank’s Spurs and inflicted a painful defeat on their north London rivals in a display inspired by a player that could have turned out for the visitors at Emirates Stadium. Eze had been all set to sign for Tottenham from Crystal Palace in August until the Gunners hijacked the transfer at the last minute. Read more: David Cameron reveals prostate cancer diagnosis after being urged to get tested by wife Samantha Read more: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri disqualified from Las Vegas Grand Prix as Max Verstappen wins

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans following the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium. Picture: Alamy

Eze produced a memorable derby-day treble, firing home in the 41st-minute after Leandro Trossard’s opener five minutes earlier before two second-half strikes ensured he went home with the match ball on a day to savour for Arsenal. The injury list of both clubs had dominated the build-up and the Gunners remained without £55million forward Viktor Gyokeres, but Spurs boss Frank still went with a three-at-the-back system. Eze almost created an early breakthrough but Declan Rice’s volley from his scooped pass was blocked by Guglielmo Vicario. Spurs were happy to concede possession to Arsenal, but clear-cut chances were limited during the opening 30 minutes. Bukayo Saka sent a free-kick over and went closer with another effort from a similar position in the 33rd minute which Vicario pushed away. Frank’s decision to be pragmatic had worked but was soon about to collapse like a house of cards.Arsenal’s opener arrived after 36 minutes when Mikel Merino dropped deep and spotted the perfectly timed run of Trossard, who fired beyond Vicario after a deflection off Micky van de Ven. Destiny Udogie had been guilty of a lapse in concentration and played Trossard onside, but things went from bad to worse four minutes before half-time. Kevin Danso headed clear Jurrien Timber’s cross but Rice played a first-time pass into the unmarked Eze, who dribbled between Rodrigo Bentancur and Joao Palhinha before he rifled into the bottom corner.

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard and Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence battle for the ball. Picture: PA