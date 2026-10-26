Police confirmed the e-bike was seized and has since been crushed.

Bobby Duxfield, 21, from Darlington, has been jailed. Picture: Durham Police

By Flaminia Luck

This is the dramatic moment a drug dealer who threatened a dog walker with a machete realises he is going to prison after being caught with a 14in machete, a stash of cash and cocaine after a dramatic police chase on an e-bike.

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Back in September, officers were called to Hutton Avenue, in Darlington, County Durham, following reports a man had been threatened with a machete while walking his dog. Bobby Duxfield, 21, made off from the scene on a Surron e-bike, refusing to stop for police as he rode around the town at high speeds, narrowly missing pedestrians and other traffic. A pursuit was authorised, including help from a police helicopter, who tracked Duxfield as he rode recklessly through the town - including the busy town centre. The bike was stung and stopped on Tornado Way, where Duxfield was arrested and a large machete was seized, along with cocaine and £1,320 in cash. Footage of the dramatic chase shows a disbelieving Duxfield asking police officers if he is going to prison. They reply: "100%".

Picture: Darlington Police

Picture: Darlington Police

The e-bike was also seized and has since been crushed, Durham Police confirmed as part of a scheme which sees all off-road bikes and illegal e-scooters ridden antisocially or involved in crime being crushed. Duxfield, of Darlington, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply, dangerous driving, carrying an offensive weapon in a public place, driving otherwise than accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, and failing to stop for police. Last week, he admitted the offences at Teesside Crown Court today where he was jailed for three years. He was also banned from driving for three years. A 17-year-old boy was also arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession of criminal property. He pleaded not guilty to the offences and will go on trial in November.

Picture: Darlington Police

Picture: Darlington Police