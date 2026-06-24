France has reported its first Ebola case after a doctor tested positive for the disease after returning from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The doctor had ventured to Africa as part of a humanitarian mission, the French healthy ministry revealed on Wednesday.

After testing positive, the patient was placed in ​isolation, with the tracing of close contacts currently underway, French authorities confirmed.

The ministry added that the risk to the general ‌European population remains low.

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