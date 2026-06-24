First reported Ebola case in France as doctor tests positive after returning from the Democratic Republic of Congo
The doctor had returned from Africa following a humanitarian mission
France has reported its first Ebola case after a doctor tested positive for the disease after returning from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
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The doctor had ventured to Africa as part of a humanitarian mission, the French healthy ministry revealed on Wednesday.
After testing positive, the patient was placed in isolation, with the tracing of close contacts currently underway, French authorities confirmed.
The ministry added that the risk to the general European population remains low.
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The latest confirmed case of Ebola follows a widespread outbreak affecting parts of the African continent, with more than 1,000 people infected and 267 killed in total.
The Congo has had the largest number of confirmed cases within the first month of an outbreak of any wave of the disease, the World Health Organisation said.
The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo had increased to 1,094 on Tuesday, including 277 deaths, according to the latest government figures.
The disease is capable of killing up to 90 per cent of those infected.
More to follow.