UN health officials have hailed progress in the Ebola response six months after the outbreak first prompted global concerns, but cautioned that the disease continues to spread to more remote and dangerous parts of Congo.

With the number of confirmed cases now surpassing 11,000, it is the second-worst Ebola outbreak on record and has spread to parts of East, Central, and West Africa.

Flagged by health authorities in mid-May, the outbreak is driven by the rare Bundibugyo species of the virus, for which there are no approved treatments or vaccines.

"We do see encouraging signs," said Chikwe Ihekweazu, head of the World Health Organization's ‌Health ⁠Emergencies Programme, citing falling cases in former hotspots like Bunia in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

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