The current outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, which has no approved vaccines or treatments

A doctor provides care to a patient with Ebola virus disease at the Rwampara Ebola Treatment Centre (ETC) in Bunia, Ituri, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 13, 2026. Picture: BENEDICTION MURHABAZI / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed 2,325 people, government data shows, surpassing the toll from the 2018-2020 outbreak to become the deadliest in the country's history.

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Congo's public health institute said in its latest report that confirmed cases had risen to 4,945, including 101 new cases detected in the previous 24 hours. The outbreak, Congo's 17th, was already the biggest in the country's history in terms of number of cases - a milestone reached in late July. The latest government data shows that the total number of deaths has surpassed the 2,299 deaths recorded in Congo's 2018-2020 outbreak, which was previously the country's worst on record. There are now 4,945 confirmed cases, the data showed. Read more: Jared Kushner and Sir Tony Blair meet Hamas leaders before talks with Israel in an attempt to save stalled peace deal Read more: Trump orders Pentagon to 'substantially reduce' South Korean military drills due to his 'very good relationship' with Kim Jong Un

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it an international health emergency on May 17. Picture: Jonathan WALTER and Valentina BRESCHI / AFP via Getty Images

Three months after it was formally announced, the outbreak is now dwarfed only by West Africa's 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in which 28,616 cases and 11,310 deaths ​were recorded across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, according to the World Health Organization. It took nearly five months from the declaration of ‌that outbreak ⁠to hit 1,000 deaths, whereas Congo's current outbreak hit 2,000 deaths in less than three months. The current outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, which has no approved vaccines or treatments. The outbreak has gained momentum since it was declared on May 15, as weak health infrastructure, community resistance and instability hinder the effort to identify and respond to cases. The proportion of people dying from the outbreak after a confirmed infection, known as the case fatality ratio, has risen from about 20 per cent in early June to 46 per cent, according to government data, meaning nearly one in every two confirmed cases is now fatal.

People in protective gear lower into a grave the coffin containing the remains of Jacques Lobo Dhena, who died of Ebola, during a burial service in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Congo, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. Picture: AP Photo/Dieudonne Dirole