At least 118 dead in DR Congo Ebola outbreak as cases spread to wider area
An American doctor working in DR Congo is among those with a confirmed case, according to the medical missionary group involved and the CDC
At least 118 people have died in an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with more than 390 suspected cases reported, according to local officials.
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A government spokesman said the virus is now being reported across a wider area, as concern grows over the spread of the outbreak.
There have also been two confirmed cases and one death in Uganda, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of the current strain of Ebola, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, an international emergency.
The Congolese government has sought to reassure the public that response teams are tracing and investigating suspected infections, and says there is no need for panic.
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But cases have now been identified in new areas including Nyakunde in Ituri Province, Butembo in North Kivu and the city of Goma.
An American doctor working in DR Congo is among those with a confirmed case, according to the medical missionary group involved and the CDC.
The individual is due to be taken to Germany for treatment, they told CBS News.
While the CDC did not identify the person, medical missionary group Serge said one of its US doctors, Peter Stafford, had tested positive for Ebola.
The group said two other doctors exposed while treating patients - including Stafford’s wife, Dr Rebekah Stafford - were not showing symptoms and were following quarantine protocols.
CBS News also reported that at least six Americans may have been exposed to the virus during the outbreak.
The CDC said it was helping with the “safe withdrawal of a small number of Americans who are directly affected”, but did not say how many people were involved.
The US is also said to be arranging transport for the group to a quarantine location, although details have not been confirmed.
In an update on Monday, the CDC said the risk to the US remained relatively low, but announced a range of measures aimed at stopping the virus entering the country.
These include monitoring travellers arriving from affected areas and imposing entry restrictions on non-US passport holders who have been in Uganda, DR Congo or South Sudan in the past 21 days.
The CDC said it would also work with airlines and other partners on contact tracing, testing and hospital preparedness.
The US has issued a Level Four travel advisory warning against travel to DR Congo.
The WHO said the outbreak in eastern Ituri province is a public health emergency of international concern, but does not meet the definition of a pandemic.
It has also warned the situation could become “a much larger outbreak” than is currently being detected and reported, with a significant risk of local and regional spread.
Jean Kaseya, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, told the BBC the number of suspected cases had reached almost 400.
He said that without vaccines and effective medicines, people should follow public health advice, including guidance on handling funerals.
He said: “We don't want people infected because of funerals.”
The WHO has advised both DR Congo and Uganda to carry out cross-border screening, and urged nearby countries to strengthen surveillance and preparedness.
Rwanda said it would tighten checks along its border with DR Congo as a “precautionary measure”, while Nigeria said it was “closely monitoring the situation”.