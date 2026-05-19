An American doctor working in DR Congo is among those with a confirmed case, according to the medical missionary group involved and the CDC

A border health officer at the Busunga crossing between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo checks a traveler's temperature using a contactless infrared thermometer. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

At least 118 people have died in an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with more than 390 suspected cases reported, according to local officials.

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A government spokesman said the virus is now being reported across a wider area, as concern grows over the spread of the outbreak. There have also been two confirmed cases and one death in Uganda, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of the current strain of Ebola, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, an international emergency. The Congolese government has sought to reassure the public that response teams are tracing and investigating suspected infections, and says there is no need for panic. Read More: Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda declared an 'emergency of international concern' Read More: Uganda to deploy Ebola vaccine in two weeks – WHO

A health worker wearing a mask is seen at the general reference hospital in Rwampara in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Picture: Alamy

But cases have now been identified in new areas including Nyakunde in Ituri Province, Butembo in North Kivu and the city of Goma. An American doctor working in DR Congo is among those with a confirmed case, according to the medical missionary group involved and the CDC. The individual is due to be taken to Germany for treatment, they told CBS News. While the CDC did not identify the person, medical missionary group Serge said one of its US doctors, Peter Stafford, had tested positive for Ebola. The group said two other doctors exposed while treating patients - including Stafford’s wife, Dr Rebekah Stafford - were not showing symptoms and were following quarantine protocols. CBS News also reported that at least six Americans may have been exposed to the virus during the outbreak. The CDC said it was helping with the “safe withdrawal of a small number of Americans who are directly affected”, but did not say how many people were involved.

A health worker, wearing single-use protective clothing and a surgical cap, stands at a checkpoint where she oversees hand washing and temperature screening for all visitors and patients entering Kyeshero Hospital. Picture: Getty