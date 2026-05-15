65 people have died and there are 246 suspected cases in a confirmed ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Africa's top public health agency said on Friday that the outbreak was in the country's Ituri province, mainly in the Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that it was convening an urgent meeting with Congo, Uganda, South Sudan and global partners to reinforce cross-border surveillance, preparedness and response efforts to the outbreak.

The agency said initial findings suggested the presence of a non-Zaire strain of the virus, with sequencing ongoing to further characterise it.

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