The WHO said that 80 suspected deaths, eight laboratory-confirmed cases and 246 suspected cases had been reported as of Saturday.

Ebola fears grow in eastern Congo as Bunia hospital receives suspected cases. Picture: REUTERS/Victoire Mukenge

By Katy Dartford

The World Health Organization has declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a "public health emergency of international concern", posing risks to neighbouring countries.

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The WHO said the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency, but that countries sharing land borders with the DRC are at high risk for further spread. The UN health agency said that 80 suspected deaths, eight laboratory-confirmed cases and 246 suspected cases had been reported as of Saturday. These were located in the DRC's Ituri province across at least three health zones, including Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu. The DRC health ministry had said on Friday that 80 people had died in the new outbreak in the eastern province. Read More: Ebola outbreak kills 80 people in Democratic Republic of Congo Read More: Lockdown critics accuse Covid Inquiry of 'endorsing' state-sponsored surveillance during the pandemic

An ambulance arrives at Bunia General Referral Hospital in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: REUTERS/Victoire Mukenge

The outbreak is the 17th in the country, where Ebola was first identified in 1976, and could be much larger, given the high positivity rate of the initial samples and the increasing number of suspected cases being reported, the WHO said. The outbreak is "extraordinary" as there are no approved Bundibugyo virus-specific therapeutics or vaccines, unlike for Ebola-Zaire strains, it said. All but one of the country's previous outbreaks were caused by the Zaire strain. The DRC-Uganda outbreak poses a public health risk to other countries, with some cases of international spread already documented, the agency said. It advised countries to activate their national disaster and emergency management mechanisms and undertake cross-border screening and screening at main internal roads. In Uganda's capital, Kampala, two apparently unrelated laboratory-confirmed cases, including one death, were reported on Friday and Saturday, from people travelling from the DRC, the WHO said. A laboratory-confirmed case was also reported in the DRC capital, Kinshasa, from a person returning from Ituri, the WHO said.

People at Bunia General Referral Hospital following confirmation of an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: REUTERS/Victoire Mukenge