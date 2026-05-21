Britain will provide up to £20 million to contain an outbreak of Ebola in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda suspected to have killed more than 130 people.

The money, provided by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, will help the international effort to contain the virus through support for frontline health workers, improved infection control and disease surveillance.

Congolese authorities said they had recorded almost 600 suspected cases and 139 suspected deaths from the virus, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) suggested the outbreak could last for at least two months.

The WHO has deemed the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, but assessed the risk it will spread globally as low.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “It is vital we act now to save lives – outbreaks like Ebola do not stop at borders, and neither can we.”

Ms Cooper is expected to chair a meeting alongside new Health Secretary James Murray on Thursday to co-ordinate the UK’s response, including work to protect British nationals overseas.

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