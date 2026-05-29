A suspected Ebola patient is being quarantined in a hospital in Austria after showing symptoms of the virus following a visit to Uganda.

Health officials confirmed that the individual had just returned from the African country while displaying signs of the virus.

They said in a statement: "A person from the Urfahr-Umgebung district was admitted to the hospital for inpatient evaluation due to symptoms of illness.

"Since the person returned from Uganda on Monday - a country currently affected by the ongoing Ebola outbreak—they were isolated and treated in accordance with medical guidelines."

Read more: Nato 'ready to defend territory' following Russian drone strike on Romanian apartment complex

Read more: Moment Blue Origin rocket explodes into huge fireball during Florida launchpad test