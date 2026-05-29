Suspected Ebola case being quarantined in Austria after displaying symptoms
The death toll from the latest outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda has surpassed 220
A suspected Ebola patient is being quarantined in a hospital in Austria after showing symptoms of the virus following a visit to Uganda.
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Health officials confirmed that the individual had just returned from the African country while displaying signs of the virus.
They said in a statement: "A person from the Urfahr-Umgebung district was admitted to the hospital for inpatient evaluation due to symptoms of illness.
"Since the person returned from Uganda on Monday - a country currently affected by the ongoing Ebola outbreak—they were isolated and treated in accordance with medical guidelines."
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Over 220 people have died in recent weeks following an outbreak of the virus in Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, the World Health Organisation has confirmed.
The patient in Austria returned an initial blood sample showing no signs of the disease but until a second clean sample is returned, they must remain in quarantine, media outlet Krone reports.
It was announced earlier this month that the Britain will provide up to £20 million to help contain an outbreak to support frontline health workers, improve infection control and disease surveillance.
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "It is vital we act now to save lives – outbreaks like Ebola do not stop at borders, and neither can we."
Ebola is a rare, highly contagious and often fatal disease generally transmitted via bodily fluids with symptoms including high temperatures, extreme tiredness, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pain and bleeding.
The most severe outbreak took place in West Africa between 2014 and 2016 which led to more than 11,000 deaths.