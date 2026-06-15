Public health officials and hospitals in the US host cities have been preparing for a range of infectious disease threats as 6.5 million fans travel across North America

Members of specialized response teams carry to the morgue of the Evangelical Medical Center of Nyankunde (CME) the body of a person who died from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: Jospin Mwisha / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The risk that a traveller infected with Ebola could arrive in the United States during the 2026 World Cup is low but not zero, and if that happens, hospitals are ready to respond, infectious disease experts have said.

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During the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, a Liberian man, Thomas Eric Duncan, arrived in a Dallas hospital with Ebola symptoms and was turned away before being admitted. Two nurses were infected but survived. That led to $260 million in US funding for Ebola preparedness training and response capabilities and 13 specialised treatment centres - all intended to help hospitals identify, isolate and safely care for suspected Ebola patients. "We're not going to be able to prevent 100 per cent of infections, but we certainly are the most prepared that we have ever been," said Dr Gavin Harris, an expert in serious communicable diseases at Emory University in Atlanta, one of 11 US World Cup host cities. Read more: As it happened: Scotland beat Haiti 1-0 to win first World Cup game since 1990 and top Group C Read more: England recover stolen World Cup training equipment

Netherlands fans Harry Goudsblom (left) and Danny de Jong party atop the double-decker Dutch Orange Bus as they gathered at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, June 14, 2026. Picture: Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images

Public health officials and hospitals in the US host cities have been preparing for a range of infectious disease threats as 6.5 million fans travel across North America during the 39-day event featuring 104 matches in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pan American Health Organisation, and the World Health Organisation have all described the risk of Ebola to World Cup host countries as low, citing measles, COVID-19 and influenza - which spread when large crowds gather - as the most likely threats. But the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has infected more than 675 people and killed more than 135 remains a concern. "The risk of Ebola to anyone at the World Cup is extremely low. Ebola isn't airborne and doesn't spread through casual contact — it requires direct contact with the body fluids of someone who is ill," said Dr Tom Frieden, chief executive of Resolve to Save Lives and former director of the CDC. "But low isn't zero, and it won't be zero until the outbreak is stopped at its source in DRC."

A body is buried by health officials wearing protective suits and Red Cross teams in Bunia, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Picture: Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

US Ebola preparedness efforts that began in 2015 were born out of a collaboration between Emory University, the University of Nebraska Medical Centre, and NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in New York City - facilities that cared for Ebola patients during the West African Ebola outbreak, the largest to date. "There was a recognition that we had a duty to train other facilities to recognise potential patients who might be exposed or sick with something like Ebola," Emory's Harris said. Thousands of healthcare workers have since been trained to recognise and treat patients with Ebola and other serious pathogens. For the World Cup, preparedness experts have conducted nationwide training exercises simulating a potential MERS outbreak at the games. They have also compiled guidance for physicians, raising awareness of illnesses not typical of their home cities, including mosquito-borne conditions such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya. The United States, Mexico and Canada have instituted airport screening and travel bans restricting the entry of non-citizens with recent travel to countries affected by the outbreak, and the US has urged Europe to impose similar restrictions. Harris said those bans are likely to decrease the chances of Ebola at World Cup venues. In order to comply with US restrictions, the DRC national soccer team left the country in May and trained in Belgium ahead of travel to the United States.

Players of Congo DR celebrate after winning and qualifying for the 2026 World Cup after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off tournament final match between Congo DR and Jamaica at Estadio Guadalajara on March 31, 2026. Picture: Manuel Velasquez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

In each host city, FIFA, local public health officials and hospital systems have formed medical committees that have been conducting Ebola and other infectious disease threat assessments based on the teams that will play in their cities, diseases prevalent within their home countries, visa restrictions and stadium logistics, Harris said. Some areas have discussed supplying disease-specific treatments or protective gear to the venues and are using surveillance tools, including wastewater monitoring, air quality data and electronic medical records, to detect unusual illness clusters. FIFA said medical-related risks are assessed as part of overall tournament planning and managed in close coordination with the host cities, which provide medical leaders who oversee and coordinate services. It said it is monitoring the Ebola outbreak and is in contact with sporting and health authorities in the DRC and the three host countries. Dr Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, said planning for mass gatherings in the US is not new. "State and local health departments working in conjunction with CDC have for many years been at the forefront of individuals coming into this country," he said.

FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025. Picture: Mandel NGAN - Pool/Getty Images