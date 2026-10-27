Jewellery-related insurance claims often spike around Halloween, a major insurer has warned.

Accidental loss – when items have been lost rather than stolen – is the biggest driver behind the claims, suggesting people may be carrying or wearing valuable items when they are out and about, Aviva said.

The claims also indicate there is a short-lived peak in late October and early November, with claims normalising in the weeks before and after.

Aviva analysed its claims data between 2022 and 2025 and found that the number of claims during the week of Halloween typically rises by 25% compared with the surrounding eight weeks.

It compared claims notified from October 28 to November 3 with the same weekdays in the four weeks before and after.

The data also revealed a wider range of Halloween-related claims, from burglaries while families were out trick or treating to party-related damage, with the average claim at £1,113.

Halloween-related mishaps have included a smashed pumpkin leaking onto a laminate floor and wall, a fancy dress disaster when make-up was spilled onto a sofa and a candle-lit pumpkin igniting outdoor decorations.

Doorstep-related claims have included egging and pumpkin-related damage, Aviva said.

Hannah Davidson, underwriting lead, home and lifestyle insurance at Aviva, said the claims are “a reminder for homeowners to protect their homes and treat their valuables with care”.

She said: “To help avoid any mishaps, homeowners should check their insurance cover, especially if they’re wearing or carrying more valuable items, such as watches or jewellery.”