More than 35,000 households have been helped by a directory to search for flood insurance since its launch four years ago, according to industry bodies.

The flood insurance directory was launched in February 2022 to help households in flood-prone areas to access suitable insurance.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and Flood Re, a scheme which aims to make the flood cover part of household insurance policies more affordable, have been marking four years since the launch.

Those behind the initiative said the figures reflect the success of an agreement implemented alongside the directory in September 2022, which saw the industry commit to signposting people declined flood cover or offered policies with flood exclusions to the directory.

Floods minister Emma Hardy said: “Flooding has a devastating and lasting impact on households, so it is great to hear that the flood insurance directory is making a real difference for households facing flood risk, helping them find suitable cover and peace of mind.

“This Government is spending at least £10.5 billion up until 2036 to build and repair flood defences in England, and initiatives like this are further examples of what can be achieved when government and industry work together.

“I welcome the continued efforts to raise awareness of the directory to ensure homeowners know their options and can secure the protection they need.”

Biba chief executive Graeme Trudgill said: “Four years on, the flood insurance directory operated by Biba continues to deliver on its promise.

“It is helping thousands of people find the protection they need for their homes.

“The increase in usage shows that signposting works, and we’re proud to see the industry come together to support those in need.”

The directory was developed in response to a review of flood insurance in Doncaster, which called for improved access to flood insurance.

Working with Defra, Biba, the ABI and Flood Re created the directory and signposting agreement as a response to help homeowners.

The directory currently features 24 approved insurers and brokers.

Kelly Ostler-Coyle, director of corporate affairs at Flood Re, said: “We’re delighted that the flood insurance directory has supported more than 35,000 households in its first four years.

“It continues to be an essential resource for homeowners who are not eligible for the Flood Re scheme.”

Chris Bose, ABI director of general insurance policy, said: “In helping over 35,000 households find suitable insurance when they might otherwise struggle to access cover, the directory is delivering exactly what insurance is there for – vital, practical support for homeowners facing the challenges of flooding.

“It’s encouraging to see the real difference this is making for so many customers.”

The ABI has previously highlighted the importance of embedding climate resilience into new housing developments.

It has said this means designing and constructing homes that can withstand flooding, extreme heat, high winds and subsidence, and ensuring homes are not built in areas prone to flooding.

The flood insurance directory can be found at www.biba.org.uk/flood-insurance-directory.