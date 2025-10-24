Workers at a leading defence and aerospace company are set to go on strike in November in a dispute over pay.

Unite says more than 3000 workers at Leonardo UK’s facilities in Scotland and England will walk out after the company refused to improve its pay offer.

The company is involved in a number of defence projects, with its site in Edinburgh producing advanced radars for military aircraft.

Workers at Leonardo’s Edinburgh and Newcastle sites will strike between November 5 and 6, then again between November 10 and 18.

At the Yeovil, Luton and Basildon sites, workers will strike between November 5 and 6, then again between November 12 and 13.

Leonardo makes advanced radars for military aircraft (Ben Birchall/PA)

Union officials said staff were refused a better deal after declining the initial offer of 3.2%, which the union said represents a real-terms pay cut.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members are highly skilled and work on critical defence and aerospace systems, yet are being short-changed by a company making billions.

“Leonardo has had ample opportunity to do the right thing and make a decent offer that our members could have accepted. Instead, they have refused and will now see the anger of our members on the picket line outside their factories.

“This is a dispute entirely of their own making and our members will have the full support of Unite in their fight for decent pay.”

Leonardo UK has been approached for comment.