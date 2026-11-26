Nine hundred jobs are to be created at Faslane as part of an £8 billion investment to improve the maintenance and availability of the UK’s submarines.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a contract of around £8 billion to UK firm Babcock.

The MoD said Royal Navy submarines will get back to sea faster through the Gateway Agreement deal, which will transform the way submarine maintenance and critical naval base services are carried out.

Faslane is Scotland’s largest military establishment (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The five-year contract will see the creation of around 3,000 highly skilled roles around the UK, the MoD said.

This will include 900 jobs and 450 apprentice and graduate opportunities at HMNB Clyde, known as Faslane, which is home to the Royal Navy’s Submarine Service and the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: “With this new agreement we’re not just investing in our national security, we’re also making a huge investment in our people.

“We’re providing opportunities to get young people into work, to bring jobs to communities in Clyde, and to boost growth across the UK.

“Keeping the public safe will always be my top priority.

“This investment is a clear demonstration of that commitment – supporting not just the submarines that maintain our nuclear deterrent but also the people who build and maintain them.”

The MoD said the Gateway Agreement will also support delivery of the wider Clyde Transformation Programme, which will see more than £15 billion invested at HMNB Clyde over the next decade.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the Government ‘will prioritise our nuclear deterrent and getting Britain warfighting ready’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

Faslane has around 8,000 military and civilian personnel and is Scotland’s largest military establishment.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Our nuclear submarines are the cornerstone of our national security.

“Every minute of every day, they deter our adversaries and keep our country safe.

“The deterrent is only as strong as our ability to keep it at sea.

“We’re not going to repeat the mistakes of the past, where investment in our nuclear capability was delayed.

“Even when we have to move funding from other departments, we will prioritise our nuclear deterrent and getting Britain warfighting ready.”

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander welcomed the news.

He said: “In an increasingly volatile world, our submarines are the UK’s first and final line of defence, and the Clyde is where they are kept ready.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander said the UK is future proofing defence (Yui Mok/PA)

“This £8 billion deal will get them back to sea faster while providing a real defence dividend for Scotland – with new skilled jobs, new opportunities for our young people, and investment flowing to Scottish suppliers.

“Backing the home of the Royal Navy Submarine Service and the UK’s nuclear deterrent means backing our security, our Nato allies and the communities around the Clyde.

“Alongside a wider £15.1 billion UK Government programme to modernise the base over the next decade, we are future-proofing our defence, improving living and working conditions for our submariners and driving reindustrialisation in Scotland.”

Babcock said the deal is the largest contract award in its history.

The company said it comprises an £8 billion contract and £0.7 billion framework.

Harry Holt, Babcock chief executive, said: “We are very proud at Babcock of the critical support that we provide to the Royal Navy, in particular our unwavering support to the Continuous At Sea Deterrent – the UK’s highest defence priority.

“The Gateway Agreement will enable us, in collaboration with the MoD, to continue our support for the deterrent, increase submarine availability and develop the skills, infrastructure and capability to support the Royal Navy’s submarine force for the years ahead.”