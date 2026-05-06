The biggest hits from the rock band Queen will be played during an immersive tribute show at the UK’s largest planetarium.

The event, titled Queen Heaven, will take place at the National Space Centre in Leicester on May 29.

During the audio-visual planetarium experience, visitors will listen to the bands biggest songs, including Bohemian Rhapsody and Radio Ga Ga, on surround sound while watching a full dome visual show.

Original footage, images and remastered concert clips are among the visuals which will be played on the huge screen.

John Deacon, Roger Taylor, Brian May and Freddie Mercury in the 1970s (PA)

Throughout the event, guests can explore the National Space Centre including six interactive galleries, the Rocket Tower, exhibits, real spacecraft, and immersive experiences said to bring the story of space exploration to life.

Formed in the 1970s, Queen’s popularity continues with A Kind Of Magic, I Want To Break Free, Don’t Stop Me Now and Somebody To Love among their most played songs.

The band featured guitarist Sir Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor, late frontman Freddie Mercury and bassist John Deacon.

Queen scored several number ones in the 1970s and 1980s, including the ground-breaking epic Bohemian Rhapsody. They became one of the biggest live touring acts in the world and were one of the main acts of 1985’s Live Aid concert.

Following Mercury’s death in 1991, singers Paul Rodgers and Adam Lambert have both fronted Queen.

Opened in 2001, the National Space Centre is the UK’s largest visitor attraction dedicated to space.