Countries signed up to European human rights laws are set to agree on a new interpretation of key elements aimed at tackling illegal migration.

Labour, unlike the Conservative Party and Reform UK, is committed to remaining within the ECHR, which was drawn up in the aftermath of the Second World War.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will attend the Council of Europe Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Moldova to finalise the agreement.

Both articles have been used to prevent people with no right to be in the UK from being sent back to their home countries.

A number of states grappling with migration problems have pushed for changes in the way the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) treaty is interpreted, notably in its Article 3 protection against inhuman or degrading treatment and the Article 8 right to a family life.

The Foreign Office said a “more modern” interpretation of the ECHR is set to be agreed.

More than 200,000 migrants are thought to have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since 2018.

Successive governments have tried to work with France to disrupt crossings, as well as revising the rules for claiming asylum in the UK in attempts to deter people from making the dangerous journey.

Ms Cooper said ahead of her visit: “We have been working with neighbours across Europe to ensure that countries can take strong action against illegal migration, control borders, uphold the rule of law and respect international standards.

“The ECHR has protected democracy, human rights and the rule of law across Europe for 75 years.

“To ensure this continues, we need a common sense approach that reflects the realities of today.

“We want to ensure that immigration systems can’t be unfairly gamed to prevent foreign criminals or those accused of crimes abroad being lawfully returned.”

Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer said: “The ECHR delivers meaningful protections for ordinary people in Britain and across Europe.

“The convention is 75 years old, but it has never been static – it has shown its ability to adapt and to respond to new challenges.

“That is why this country is proud to be part of a process to work with colleagues across the continent to modernise how the ECHR works, including how to protect our borders in the national interest, to ensure the convention endures for another 75 years and beyond.”