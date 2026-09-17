The King has joined a food and farming summit with leaders of the industry from around the world.

Part of The King’s Foundation mission is to build sustainable communities in the UK, with a focus on environmentally friendly industry, including food and farming.

Forty leaders from supermarkets, food and drink companies, farmers, and energy providers were joined by former US secretary of state John Kerry, who was Washington’s first special presidential envoy for climate from 2021 to 2024.

The Harmony in Food and Farming reception was led by The King’s Foundation, the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance and the Sustainable Food Trust on Wednesday at Dumfries House, East Ayrshire.

Simon Sadinsky, executive director for research, impact and learning at The King’s Foundation, said: “The Dumfries House estate is a vibrant hub for the local community, providing opportunities for education, learning and events, while also regularly bringing together people from across sectors and countries to discuss some of the most important issues facing society today.

“Transforming our food systems has never been more urgent. Conventional agriculture is increasingly unsustainable, depleting natural capital, exacerbating climate change and harming public health.

“Recent droughts and wildfires only highlight this fragility. The King’s Foundation believes we must urgently scale regenerative food systems to reverse food insecurity and build resilience.

“It feels particularly appropriate to be welcoming UK and international leaders to Dumfries House to experience our practical work towards transforming food systems first-hand.”

Jacqueline Farrell, executive director of education at The King’s Foundation, added: “Our charitable work and practical education curriculum promotes His Majesty’s values and vision.

“Through flagship practical education programmes such as Food For The Future, where school pupils learn how to grow food, respect soil health, and cut food waste alongside tutors and partner Jimmy Doherty, and our certified adult course Introduction To Farming And Rural Skills, we are demonstrating that regenerative agriculture is essential for healthy soils, profitable farms, nutritious food, and long-term planetary health.

“Other initiatives like our new regenerative farming project Six Fields, One Future take a ground-up approach to systemic change, recognising that lasting transformation begins with the people and farms at the heart of the food system.

“By inviting six local farms to transfer to regenerative methods with the support of the Dumfries House farming team, we are ensuring that technology, practical knowledge, and natural wisdom work together for a sustainable future.”