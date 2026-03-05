A victim of economic abuse at the hands of an ex or current partner dies every three weeks across England and Wales, according to analysis said to show the danger posed by this form of coercive control.

The research into the impact of control of finances should be a "wake-up call" and shows this kind of abuse "is not just a money problem", Surviving Economic Abuse (SEA) said.

The charity's analysis of more than 400 formal reviews of deaths in the two nations concluded that one person died every 19 days in cases involving economic abuse and intimate partner violence over a 12-year period from 2012-2024.

It said such abuse can include control over income, spending, bank accounts, bills and borrowing, as well as access to transport, technology, property, food and clothing.

The charity analysed Domestic Homicide Reviews (DHRs), which are carried out when someone over the age of 16 dies or is suspected to have died after abuse, violence or neglect from a current or former intimate partner, someone they were related to, or a member of the same household.

Their findings found that more than half (51% or 231 reviews) involved economic abuse "in the context of intimate partner violence", with the majority of victims female and most perpetrators male.

But the charity said the panels identified economic abuse in fewer than half of those 231 reviews where the charity felt it had been identified.

They also said victims of this form of abuse tended to be younger, with an average age of 40, compared to victims in all other cases, including for example domestic abuse, being on average 52 years old.

Deaths were by homicide or suicide and the charity said the number of deaths is likely to be higher as some victims might have experienced economic abuse that was not identified or recorded in the review.

While a statutory definition of domestic abuse did come into effect under legislation in 2021, which emphasised that domestic abuse can include economic abuse, the charity said "further work is needed to raise awareness of economic abuse and provide training to enhance understanding among local panels".