The Chancellor will outline plans aimed at driving long-term development across the country in a speech on Monday.

Healey says economic growth must extend beyond UK’s biggest cities. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Chancellor John Healey says Britain’s growth must extend beyond its biggest cities as he prepares to outline his economic agenda.

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In a major speech on Monday, the Chancellor is expected to outline plans aimed at driving long-term development across the country, ahead of his first Budget on October 28. Mr Healey said his plan would seek to deliver progress by supporting local government and town centres. “But not growth for its own sake – not a number on a spreadsheet. And not reserved for our biggest cities. This is about growth in every postcode,” he said. “Factories across Britain taking on young people. Small business owners finally being able to expand. Town centres and high streets seeing new life.” Read more: Sir Richard Branson urges John Healey to 'give young entrepreneurs a break' ahead of his first budget Read more: Burnham’s Israel sanctions plan could risk UK national security, shadow foreign secretary warns

Chancellor John Healey is expected to outline plans aimed at driving long-term development across the country. Picture: Alamy

Writing in Sunday People, Mr Healey said: “Britain already has the strengths it needs to succeed – global financial centres, cutting-edge science and technology, world-class universities, and communities full of ambition. So the question is: What’s stopping us? “Tomorrow I’ll set out my plan to deliver good growth in every postcode by making the most of Britain’s strengths. “We’re putting mayors, local government, entrepreneurs and investors at the heart of this plan.”