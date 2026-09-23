Prime Minister Andy Burnham could see a slower growth to the UK economy next year. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Growth to the UK economy is expected to slow next year in a blow to the government's plans despite a stronger-than-expected performance in 2026 in the face of the Middle East conflict.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

UK inflation will be below previous forecasts this year but will then take longer than expected to fall back to target levels, forecasters say. Picture: Alamy

In the UK, the economy is set to grow by 1.1% this year, according to the latest forecasts, an upgrade from a previous estimate of 0.9% growth in June. Nevertheless, growth is still expected to be weaker than the 1.4% reported last year and is then likely to dip slightly next year. Treasury minister Emma Reynolds said: "Despite unprecedented pressures and conflict in both the Middle East and in Europe, the UK economy is showing strong resilience.

"We will face these challenges together and we are already giving families space to breathe. "We had the fastest growth in the G7 in the first half of the year and we are starting the big, long-term changes needed to create good jobs and growth in every postcode." In June, the OECD had previously predicted economic growth of 1.1% but now said this is likely to be 1% as growth moderates globally.

Treasury minister Emma Reynolds said the UK economy was showing "strong resilience". Picture: Alamy