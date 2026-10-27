But Britain’s economic prospects also depend on how much its businesses can sell overseas. An export order can keep a factory busy, pay for another employee or give a company the confidence to invest, bringing money into the country and supporting jobs and wages at home.

Many UK organisations are still willing to export, but it can feel like the barriers are rising. Among businesses with turnover of at least £500,000, the proportion that had ever exported fell from 45% in 2021 to 35% in 2025, according to a government survey.

In more than 20 years doing business internationally, I have seen how extraordinary British capabilities are, but I’ve also witnessed the opportunities lost when suppliers, finance providers and government can’t get everything organised in time.

Britain already has much of what it needs. This Budget should focus on getting those businesses and institutions to work together. That does not necessarily mean spending billions more - but there are five key measures I’d like to see introduced for exporters in this Budget.

Help British businesses compete together

Export Delivery Partners should be central to this effort. Essentially, these are private organisations that can bring together manufacturers, service providers, financiers, insurers, logistics companies and overseas buyers to organise and deliver complete contracts.

For instance, a major project might need equipment from five British SMEs, alongside design, training and maintenance. Each supplier could be excellent at its own job, but might lack the resources or expertise to tender for the whole contract alone.

This is where a delivery partner could step in, assembling the offer, arranging finance and coordinating delivery between a group of SMEs. This would give smaller businesses access to work that would be too ambitious to pursue alone.

Government should support an open, competitive network of these partners, helping them find opportunities and resolve obstacles. This would bring together the City’s financial expertise with manufacturers and service providers across the country, giving overseas customers a practical way to buy from them.

Make finance available when it is needed

UK Export Finance is a national asset. In 2025/26, it provided more than £11 billion in loans, guarantees and insurance, supporting up to 85,000 jobs.

But even with government insurance or a guarantee, many businesses still struggle to secure affordable lending. After all, an exporter can’t pay its suppliers with an insurance policy.

The Chancellor must encourage greater participation from specialist lenders and financial technology businesses, alongside targeted government direct lending where viable transactions are threatened by gaps in availability or pricing.

As with all things, clear targets will help. For instance: financing within 48 hours for eligible, pre-approved, insured export invoices; 30 days for straightforward applications up to £2 million; and 90 days for transactions up to £5 million.

Approval processes across export credit agencies also need attention. British suppliers risk losing out to European competitors if their financing takes longer to arrange, as ultimately buyers have tight construction schedules, production deadlines and other suppliers to choose from.

Make project requirements workable

This Budget, the government needs to review how export finance, energy and environmental policies work together, particularly for power and infrastructure projects. High environmental and social standards are crucial. Requirements should be proportionate to the risks, practical to implement and informed by conditions in the destination country, while respecting international commitments.

Applicants need clear requirements early in the process, along with coordinated assessments and efficient decisions. Where a viable project needs tweaks to qualify for support, the process should help organisations identify the required improvements and implement them.

Make the first export affordable

Certification, legal advice, trade shows, buyer visits and travel can all require spending without the guarantee of any income in return. For an SME, that can feel so arduous that they abandon the idea altogether.

Matched funding would help businesses explore opportunities while contributing their own money. For a smaller manufacturer, the cost of visiting a potential buyer, attending a trade fair or securing local certification can be enough to put an otherwise promising market out of reach. Sharing those upfront costs would give more firms the confidence to take that first step, with businesses still carrying part of the risk. Where trade promotion budgets can’t stretch to grants, the government could consider enhanced tax relief for demonstrable export development expenditure, such as market research, product adaptation and overseas regulatory approvals.

Tax rebates are another option, although support must reach businesses early enough to influence their decisions. A rebate that arrives long after the money has been spent will do little for a firm that cannot afford the initial outlay. Any scheme should have clear eligibility rules and a straightforward application process: smaller firms should be able to claim support without paying advisers to navigate it.

Crucially, face-to-face relationships are still essential in many markets. Support should connect firms with credible buyers and experienced delivery partners who can help them prepare an offer and follow through to a sale.

Build relationships that benefit both countries

Britain exported £545 billion of services in 2025, compared with £385 billion of goods. Engineering, technology, training and professional advice should be part of overseas offers from the outset.

Working with in-country partners can develop local skills, create jobs and provide dependable support for customers. Those relationships can also open reciprocal trade opportunities, giving Britain better access to critical minerals, energy and other strategic resources.

Success should be measured over the life of those relationships. Existing Export Wins reporting provides a foundation. Government, lenders, trade bodies and businesses should collectively track contracts delivered, payments received, repeat orders, jobs supported, finance mobilised and approval times.

Britain has ingenious businesses and people across government and industry who care deeply about helping them succeed. Their successes deserve attention: the first overseas customer, the apprentice hired after a new contract, the small supplier winning repeat orders.

The Budget should give more businesses the chance to achieve that. With better support, Britain can become an exporting nation, with government, business and finance sharing responsibility for delivering orders and getting paid.

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Geoffrey de Mowbray is Chairman of the British Exporters Association (BExA).

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