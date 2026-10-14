'The cheeriest statement in some time': UK economic forecasts 'too pessimistic' insists former Bank of England governor
John Healey will deliver his first Budget speech as Chancellor later this month
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The former Bank of England Governor has said he believes that current forecasts surrounding the UK economy are "too pessimistic" - but fell short of praising Rachel Reeves for her efforts.
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Mervyn King told Tonight with Andrew Marr that he expects GDP growth to return to where it was pre-financial crisis in 2008, and said he thinks Andy Burnham deserves credit for decisions taken during his term so far.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said this week it predicts the UK economy to grow by more than previously expected this year, before higher energy prices and interest rates could hit the economy in 2027.
Experts have said the positive start to Mr Burnham’s leadership as Prime Minister is likely to have stumbled in the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics.
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But asked if he thinks much of the forecasts and descriptions of growth are too pessimistic, Mr King told Tonight with Andrew Marr: "I do.
"I think the reason is because they are focusing on a single number. People get excited about forecasts being raised from 1.1 to 1.3.
"We can't measure GDP to that degree of precision. After the financial crisis, it was understandable that banks weren't lending to new firms starting up.
"And as interest rates continued to stay very low, poorly performing companies could stay in existence, and we had low productivity growth.
"In the long run, productivity growth reflects new ideas and innovation, and we're not short of that.
"It's impossible to know when, but over the next few years, I expect GDP growth will return to where it was on average before the financial crisis, which would be 2% for GDP per head, a little more than that allowing for some population growth.
"That is something which would make a noticeable difference to people's forecasts of the fiscal position."
Chancellor John Healey has vowed that the government will look to "provide some breathing space" for households in the Budget later this month.
Labour will reveal its new-look tax and spending plans under Burnham's government.
Looking ahead to the Budget, Mr King added: "I don't think [Mr Healey] should try to influence the Bank's short-run decisions.
"The best thing that he could do will be to spell out the plans that he and the government have for increasing spending in the medium term, which are substantial.
"Everyone feels we need to spend more on defence and there are attractions of a national care service, you can think of different ways of doing it.
"But I think the Prime Minister deserves credit for having been prepared to raise that as an issue rather than just kicking it into the long grass."