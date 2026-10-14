John Healey will deliver his first Budget speech as Chancellor later this month

By Alex Storey

The former Bank of England Governor has said he believes that current forecasts surrounding the UK economy are "too pessimistic" - but fell short of praising Rachel Reeves for her efforts.

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Chancellor John Healey will deliver his Budget speech later this month. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

But asked if he thinks much of the forecasts and descriptions of growth are too pessimistic, Mr King told Tonight with Andrew Marr: "I do. "I think the reason is because they are focusing on a single number. People get excited about forecasts being raised from 1.1 to 1.3. "We can't measure GDP to that degree of precision. After the financial crisis, it was understandable that banks weren't lending to new firms starting up. "And as interest rates continued to stay very low, poorly performing companies could stay in existence, and we had low productivity growth. "In the long run, productivity growth reflects new ideas and innovation, and we're not short of that.

Former Bank of England governor, Mervyn King, speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr. Picture: LBC

"It's impossible to know when, but over the next few years, I expect GDP growth will return to where it was on average before the financial crisis, which would be 2% for GDP per head, a little more than that allowing for some population growth. "That is something which would make a noticeable difference to people's forecasts of the fiscal position." Chancellor John Healey has vowed that the government will look to "provide some breathing space" for households in the Budget later this month. Labour will reveal its new-look tax and spending plans under Burnham's government.

Mr King said he doesn't think that Mr Healey should try to "influence the Bank's short-run decisions". Picture: PhotoEdit/Alamy