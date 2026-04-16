Former Chancellor tells LBC ending Britain's reliance on America for defence could unlock billions for UK economy.

Sir Jeremy Hunt spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. Picture: LBC

By Jacob Paul

Britain has a “big opportunity” to turn its technology sector into the “next Silicon Valley” by bolstering defence spending, Jeremy Hunt has told LBC.

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Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the former Conservative Chancellor and Foreign Secretary urged Sir Keir Starmer to ramp up military spending amid reports a funding boost is being blocked Chancellor Rachel Reeves. “What he won't do is unblock this argument between the Treasury and the Ministry of Defence, this £28 billion black hole in their funding over the next four years that they are very, very worried about and actually make sure that we stand on our own two feet when it comes to defending the country,” Sir Jeremy told Nick. He said this would allow Britain to slash its reliance on the US for defence as well as bring a “big opportunity for the British economy". Sir Jeremy said: “Our big opportunity with our technology sector is to become the world's next Silicon Valley. And how did the original Silicon Valley start? "On the campus of Stanford University in California, it started with the Department of Defence and NASA spending huge amounts on defence." Read more: Britain cannot defend itself because of ballooning benefits bill, ex-defence chiefs warn Read more: Britain is unprepared for war, so it's high time we get real about defence spending, writes Andrew Marr

Starmer has been urged to stop the impasse betweent the Treasury and the Ministry of Defence. Picture: Alamy