The UK economy recorded zero growth in January, Government figures have confirmed.

Ms Reeves said: "Our economic plan is the right one, but I know there is more to do. "In an uncertain world, we are building a stronger and more secure economy by cutting the cost of living, cutting national debt and creating the conditions for growth to make all parts of the country better off." Director of economic statistics at the ONS, Liz McKeown, said: "The overall picture remains subdued, with no growth in the latest month." Energy Minister Michael Shanks told LBC on Friday that energy firms being watched “very closely” for profiteering. Mr Shanks told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "What we've done over the past few days is have a series of meetings with those responsible for bits of our energy system to be really clear with them that this is the moment we're watching very closely. "The Competition and Markets Authority is watching very closely. Consumers should be foremost in our mind and we should be doing everything we possibly can to keep the price down.

"Now, we obviously recognise global uncertainty and the price of oil does mean that prices will be driven upwards. But we don't want to see this as a moment where there is profiteering or taking advantage of that. "The Chancellor and the energy sector repeat that message to fuel bosses in Downing Street today." It comes after Reeves asked the competition watchdog to "crack down' on "rip-off" fuel prices amid uncertainty in the Middle East. She wrote to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) requesting it to stay on "high alert" for "unjustifiable" price hikes, the ministry said. Reeves and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband will also press petrol retailers and energy suppliers to ensure drivers are not left paying "over the odds" in a Downing Street meeting on Friday.

GDP grew 0.2% in the three months to January 2026. Services (+0.2%) and production (+1.3%) both grew but construction (-2.0%) contracted.



Most economists had expected growth of 0.2 per cent in January. Housebuilding in particular saw a tough start to the year, with private housing new work plunging by 5.6 per cent across the month, the worst performance since March 2020 at the start of the Covid pandemic. Amid the ongoing war, the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane for oil, has been closed causing oil prices to spike to around $100-a-barrel. Iran has since threatened to take action to increase the cost of crude even further, telling the world to get ready for "$200-a-barrel oil" on Wednesday. US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday that he believes that his nation's navy will soon be deployed to the key waterway to prevent ships from being attacked after suspected Iranian drone strikes hit three ships.

