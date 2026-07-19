Sir Ed Davey has said he hopes “for the sake of our country” that Andy Burnham turns out to be a better Prime Minister, saying there are early signs the new government “could be really different”.

Speaking to LBC, the Liberal Democrat leader said he was encouraged by Mr Burnham’s tone and his talk of doing politics differently, but warned he wanted to see far more detail before making a full judgment.

Sir Ed said: "If Burnham carries out the sort of things he's talking about, I think it could be really different. I like the way he says he wants to do politics differently."

He added: "I'm a little worried there's not an awful lot said on the economy, on growth, and on Europe.

"But I want to hope that for the sake of our country, he is a better Prime Minister than the six we've had in the last 10 years."

Sir Ed said Burnham had touched on issues the Lib Dems have long pushed, including social care and Thames Water, and said the approach "could be promising".

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