By Frankie Elliott

Sir Ed Davey has accused the BBC of "copy and pasting Reform UK's press releases" and called on the broadcaster to expose Nigel Farage as "the snake oil salesman that he is".

The Liberal Democrat leader slammed the corporation for its "outrageous" coverage of the party, which is currently leading polls with a 34 per cent share of the vote. The BBC says it's committed to due impartiality. Reform's surging popularity has led some analysts to believe that Farage will be the next Prime Minister, but Sir Ed felt the right-wing populist was "jumping the gun" and will be "exposed" when "people really hear him". Speaking to LBC at the Lib Dem party conference in Bournemouth, Sir Ed said: "Nigel Farage may be so arrogant he's measuring up for curtains in Number 10. I'm afraid he's jumping the gun. When people really hear him, they'll expose you. "I think the BBC need to do a lot better job exposing him for the snake oil salesman that he is. Sometimes I look at the BBC website and it's almost as if they've taken a Reform press release and copy-and-pasted it. "It's quite outrageous. Let's show that this is a man who wants to frack across our countryside, who wants more gas - which is more expensive than renewables. He wants to put up people's energy bills.

"He wants to have American-style health insurance to make people pay for their health care. He wants to get rid of water down the laws on handguns - that would be more like America, wouldn't it? He wants to take us to Trump's America. I think that's shocking. I don't think it's patriotic. I don't think it's true to British values". Reform have made gains at the expenses at both Labour and the Tories, with both major parties each plummeting to a 16 per cent share of the vote each in this week's poll. The Liberal Democrats were on 13 per cent, up one point on the previous week, a year on from their most successful election ever - where they gained 72 MPs, a leap of 64 from the 2019 election. But their leader is not resting on his laurels and is looking to capitalise on the likely end of two-party politics in Britain. "The Liberal Democrats will say the next election, 'look, I can understand why people have given up on the two old parties and no longer trust them,'" he explained.

