Sir Ed Davey will boycott US President Donald Trump’s state banquet next month in a protest against his position on Gaza.

The Liberal Democrat leader announced on Wednesday that he would decline an invitation to the dinner, set to take place during the US President’s state visit in mid-September.

Sir Ed said he and his wife Emily had “spent all summer thinking about this” and had “prayed about it”, before deciding it was “the one way” to send a message to both Mr Trump and Sir Keir Starmer.

He said: “There is no honour like an invitation from the King, and not to accept his invitation goes against all of our instincts.

“But I fear we could have a situation where Donald Trump comes to our country, is honoured with a lavish dinner at one of our finest palaces, yet no one reminds him that he has the power to stop the horrifying starvation and death in Gaza and get the hostages released.

“If Donald Trump tells Benjamin Netanyahu to stop this, it ends tomorrow. If Donald Trump uses his influence over Qatar and the other Gulf states that Hamas relies on, all the hostages could come home tomorrow.”

