Sir Ed Davey has led calls for the Prime Minister to cancel the King's state visit to the US following the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The Liberal Democrats leader said the Prime Minister should advise the King to "call off" his planned state visit in April.

"At a time when Trump has launched an illegal war that is devastating the Middle East and pushing up energy bills for British families, it's clear this visit should not go ahead," Sir Ed said.

"A state visit from our King would be seen as yet another huge diplomatic coup for President Trump, so it should not be given to someone who repeatedly insults and damages our country."

His statement comes at a tense period for diplomacy between Britain and the US.

Sir Keir's initial decision to deny Trump permission to launch strikes on Iran from UK territory, including the joint-US base on Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands, prompted a raft of criticism from the president, who said the PM was "not Winston Churchill".

