Ed Davey calls for King to cancel state visit to US
The leader of the Lib Dems said a diplomatic visit from the King "should not be given to someone who repeatedly insults and damages our country."
Sir Ed Davey has led calls for the Prime Minister to cancel the King's state visit to the US following the US-Israeli war on Iran.
The Liberal Democrats leader said the Prime Minister should advise the King to "call off" his planned state visit in April.
"At a time when Trump has launched an illegal war that is devastating the Middle East and pushing up energy bills for British families, it's clear this visit should not go ahead," Sir Ed said.
"A state visit from our King would be seen as yet another huge diplomatic coup for President Trump, so it should not be given to someone who repeatedly insults and damages our country."
His statement comes at a tense period for diplomacy between Britain and the US.
Sir Keir's initial decision to deny Trump permission to launch strikes on Iran from UK territory, including the joint-US base on Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands, prompted a raft of criticism from the president, who said the PM was "not Winston Churchill".
Although the prime minister later allowed US forces to fly missions for "specific and limited defensive purposes", Mr Trump lashed out against Starmer again on Saturday.
He wrote on his social media site Truth Social that although that the UK was "finally giving serious thought" to sending support to the Middle East, the US did not need their help.
"The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East," he wrote.
"That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer - But we will remember.
"We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!"
Sir Keir responded by saying the UK needs "seriousness, not political games".
Downing Street confirmed this afternoon that Mr Trump has since spoken to Sir Keir in a 20-minute phone call.
A statement from Downing Street about the call read: "The leaders began by discussing the latest situation in the Middle East and the military cooperation between the UK and US through the use of RAF bases in support of the collective self-defence of partners in the region.
"The prime minister also shared his heartfelt condolences with President Trump and the American people following the deaths of six US soldiers.
"They looked forward to speaking again "