The Lib Dem leader said players who brandished banner "must be barred" from tournament final

Ed Davey made the demand after players held up a “The Falkland Islands are Argentinian” banner. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Ed Davey has called on Fifa to ban Argentina’s players who celebrated their victory over England by waving a banner supporting their country’s claim to the Falkland Islands.

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The Liberal Democrat leader made the demand after Argentina's players brandished a banner which read “Las Malvinas son Argentinas”, translating to “The Falkland Islands are Argentinian”. Sir Ed compared the latest incident to the controversy surrounding Spanish footballers Alvaro Morata and Rodri, who were banned from one game in the 2024 Euros after charting "Gibraltar is Spanish" during victory celebrations. He added that the Spanish footballers were "rightly banned" following the episode, and called for Argentine players to be similarly "barred" from the final. The Liberal Democrat leader said in a social media post: "In August 2024 Rodri and Álvaro Morata were rightly banned for one match for singing “Gibraltar is Spain”. Read more: 'The Falklands are ours': Argentina players spark outrage with full-time banner as 'multiple arrests made outside stadium' Read more: LBC callers condemn Argentina's 'shameful' Falklands banner

It comes after No 10 waded backed calls for Fifa to investigate whether Argentina players broke rules with the controversial banner after they beat England 2-1 in Wednesday’s match in Atlanta. Picture: Alamy

"Now the Argentine players who celebrated with the “Falklands are Argentine” banner must be barred from the final. It comes after No 10 waded backed calls for Fifa to investigate whether Argentina players broke rules with the controversial banner after they beat England 2-1 in Wednesday’s match in Atlanta. “The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said. “Our position is unchanged. Self-determination rests with the islanders.

“Our commitment to the Falklands will never waver.” No 10 echoed remarks made earlier by Business Secretary Peter Kyle, who said the governing body should “thoroughly” probe the behaviour of the defending champions after they beat England 2-1 in Wednesday’s match in Atlanta. Asked whether Downing Street agrees with Mr Kyle’s characterisation of the behaviour as an “egregious violation” of the rules, she added: “Any action taken is a matter for Fifa, I’ll leave it for them. “I’d point you to the Business Secretary’s words this morning.”

In August 2024 Rodri and Álvaro Morata were rightly banned for one match for singing “Gibraltar is Spain”.



Now the Argentine players who celebrated with the “Falklands are Argentine” banner must be barred from the final. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) July 16, 2026