Ed Davey demands Fifa ban Argentine players from World Cup final over Falklands banner
The Lib Dem leader said players who brandished banner "must be barred" from tournament final
Ed Davey has called on Fifa to ban Argentina’s players who celebrated their victory over England by waving a banner supporting their country’s claim to the Falkland Islands.
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The Liberal Democrat leader made the demand after Argentina's players brandished a banner which read “Las Malvinas son Argentinas”, translating to “The Falkland Islands are Argentinian”.
Sir Ed compared the latest incident to the controversy surrounding Spanish footballers Alvaro Morata and Rodri, who were banned from one game in the 2024 Euros after charting "Gibraltar is Spanish" during victory celebrations.
He added that the Spanish footballers were "rightly banned" following the episode, and called for Argentine players to be similarly "barred" from the final.
The Liberal Democrat leader said in a social media post: "In August 2024 Rodri and Álvaro Morata were rightly banned for one match for singing “Gibraltar is Spain”.
Read more: 'The Falklands are ours': Argentina players spark outrage with full-time banner as 'multiple arrests made outside stadium'
Read more: LBC callers condemn Argentina's 'shameful' Falklands banner
"Now the Argentine players who celebrated with the “Falklands are Argentine” banner must be barred from the final.
It comes after No 10 waded backed calls for Fifa to investigate whether Argentina players broke rules with the controversial banner after they beat England 2-1 in Wednesday’s match in Atlanta.
“The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.
“Our position is unchanged. Self-determination rests with the islanders.
“Our commitment to the Falklands will never waver.”
No 10 echoed remarks made earlier by Business Secretary Peter Kyle, who said the governing body should “thoroughly” probe the behaviour of the defending champions after they beat England 2-1 in Wednesday’s match in Atlanta.
Asked whether Downing Street agrees with Mr Kyle’s characterisation of the behaviour as an “egregious violation” of the rules, she added: “Any action taken is a matter for Fifa, I’ll leave it for them.
“I’d point you to the Business Secretary’s words this morning.”
In August 2024 Rodri and Álvaro Morata were rightly banned for one match for singing “Gibraltar is Spain”.— Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) July 16, 2026
Now the Argentine players who celebrated with the “Falklands are Argentine” banner must be barred from the final.
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch wrote on X: “The Falkland Islands are British
“The Conservatives will always defend them.”
Argentina fans celebrated their victory jubilantly on Wednesday, with some near the pitch holding a banner which read “Las Malvinas son Argentinas”, which translates to “The Falkland Islands are Argentinian”.
The sign, referring to the dispute over the British overseas territory, eventually made its way to the players, who held it up as they revelled in their win.
They are set to face disciplinary action for violating Article 34.3 of the tournament’s rules prohibiting the display of any political messages or slogans by players before, during or after a match.
Political tensions between Argentina and Britain over the territory have lingered for decades, after boiling over into a short but bloody war in 1982.
Buenos Aires has repeatedly claimed sovereignty over the islands, which are about 8,000 miles from the UK and 300 miles from mainland Argentina.
In a 2013 vote, the islanders overwhelmingly backed keeping their status as a British overseas territory, but Argentine foreign minister Pablo Quirno has suggested this referendum was illegitimate.