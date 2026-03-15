The Liberal Democrat leader will argue in a speech at the party’s spring conference that the American manufacture of the missiles, and the reliance on US maintenance, means the deterrent is not truly independent.

An unarmed Trident II D5 Life Extension (D5LE) missile. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Britain must de-tangle its nuclear deterrent from America, so it is no longer dependent on an increasingly unreliable US to maintain the weapons, Sir Ed Davey will say.

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Britain’s Trident nuclear missile system is operationally independent, meaning the Government could use the weapon should it believe it necessary. But the Liberal Democrat leader will argue in a speech at the party’s spring conference that the American manufacture of the missiles, and the reliance on US maintenance, means the deterrent is not truly independent. Sir Ed will call for a “genuinely, verifiably” independent nuclear deterrent to replace Trident, as US President Donald Trump is no longer a dependable ally.In his speech at the Lib Dem spring conference in York, Sir Ed will say: “Britain’s nuclear deterrent must be genuinely, verifiably ours – not dependent on Trump or whoever his successor may be. “Trump has proven we can’t rely on America as a dependable ally.” Read more: Sir Ed Davey calls for tax exiles who 'mock British taxpayers' to contribute to armed forces Read more: Tax exiles in Dubai should pay to be protected by Britain, says Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey

Ed Davey, Leader of the Liberal Democrats. Picture: Getty

Sir Ed’s call to decouple from US support for Trident comes amid the ongoing American-Israeli war against Iran in the Middle East, which has caused shock waves in energy markets across the world. Mr Trump has been openly critical of the UK’s decision not to get involved in the war, and threatened to halt all trade with US ally Spain after its government denied American access its airbases for use in the war. The US president has also clashed with the nation’s traditional allies in Europe over his desire to annex Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. Sir Ed will call on the Prime Minister to take two distinct steps to decouple the British nuclear deterrent from the US.In the short-term, the Government must develop its own maintenance programme for Trident.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty