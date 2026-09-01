Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said people have "lost faith in politics", as Andy Burnham prepares to make his first major speech as Prime Minister.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC, Sir Ed said the new Prime Minister must show he can tackle both the cost of living and wider concerns about the political system.

He said: "When I chat to people, they have lost faith in politics. They've really lost faith in the political system to deliver. And he needs to restore that faith."

Sir Ed said Mr Burnham needed to deliver on issues affecting people’s everyday lives, but also take action on political donations, corruption and foreign interference.

He said: “He's got to deliver on all those key issues like the cost of living and so on, but I think he's got to show that he's going to take on the political system.”

This comes as Andy Burnham is expected to call for greater public control over water, energy and transport in his House of Commons debut later today.

In his first appearance at the despatch box in 16 years, the Prime Minister will argue that stronger public control over many of the country’s services can be an engine for economic growth.

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