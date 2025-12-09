The Liberal Democrat leader hit out at Mr Trump's comments while speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr

Sir Ed Davey has called on Sir Keir Starmer to defend the Mayor of London after Donald Trump branded him "horrible, disgusting, vicious and incompetent."

Mr Trump hit out at Sir Sadiq Khan and accused him of only ever been able to win elections in London because of increasingly large amounts of immigration. However on Tuesday, Downing Street denied it was failing to stand up for the London Mayor after declining to criticise the president's verbal attack. Speaking to LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed said British democracy is "not to be played with by the American President." Read more: Trump’s attack on a ‘decaying Europe’ isn’t just wrong, it’s a lecture Britain shouldn’t sit through, writes Andrew Marr Read more: Damning report into the Met calls for London mayor Sadiq Khan to be stripped of control over 'two-tier policing' claims

Sir Ed Davey told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that Sir Keir Starmer should defend the Mayor of London. Picture: Getty

When asked if Starmer should defend the Mayor, Sir Ed said: "I think he should. "You'd be surprised to know that I don't agree with the Mayor of London on lots of things, but the idea that another politician from another country is interfering directly into our politics is unacceptable. "The Prime Minister should say that publicly, whether it's defending labour politicians or saying our politics, British democracy, is not to be played with by the American President." Andrew also asked what he thought of the UK's approach in appearing to "be very nervous, very cautious, rather timid, self censoring in how we respond to Donald Trump." Sir Ed said: "We now have an American President who's outwardly hostile to the UK and Europe in what he says and what he's promising to do. "The document that they released from the State Department with the White House's foreign policy stamp on it. It's staggering, and it suggests that they want to interfere into our electoral politics, in supporting parties of the hard right, wherever they are across Europe.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

"That is unacceptable, that crosses more than one line, and it's vital the Prime Minister pushes back on it. We would support him in that. The Liberal Democrats have been doing that for quite a while." Mr Trump hit out at the London Mayor during a wide-ranging interview on the state of Europe, immigration and the war in Ukraine. When quizzed by Andrew on "the substance of [Trump's] attack" and the issues around the "scale and speed of immigration into Europe in general and Britain in particular," Sir Ed said: "I think the so called Boris Wave was unexpected and unplanned for. "I think what happened under the Conservatives is they lost control, partly because they were so worried about the implications of their own policy of Brexit. "We've seen a lot of analysis in the media [about] what happened in that Boris Johnson government, when they were seeing lots of Europeans leaving the UK out of jobs, out of the public sector, out of the NHS in response to Brexit. "They were worried that that would undermine our economy, and so they were way too expansive on immigration than they were telling the British public, and they were admitting to.

President Donald Trump said Sir Sadiq Khan is a "horrible, disgusting, vicious and incompetent" Mayor. Picture: Alamy