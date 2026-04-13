Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said that Sir Keir Starmer was right to keep Britain out of the Iran war - as he took aim at Donald Trump for starting the conflict.

"Let's be really clear. It's a dreadful regime. The attacks it's made on other countries around the Gulf."

Slamming the President's actions, the MP for Kingston said: "He went into this reckless, idiotic war without consulting anybody. Iran has behaved appallingly.

Taking calls on LBC, Sir Ed said that "working with Donald Trump at the moment is really not the right thing to do."

Sir Ed added: "Our partners, our allies have been quite shameful. But Israel's actions in Lebanon have been shameful too.

On Britain's reluctance to get involved: "So all these three countries have been involved in this war have behaved outrageously. And that, I think, is why it's right that we've kept out of the war."

"But we do need the ceasefire, and we do need the Strait of Hormuz to be open. How we do that is the question."

"It's clear that Donald Trump has moved away from that. He really was talking about putting the US Navy in there and decided that wasn't a very clever idea. He's pulled away.

"And I think that shows that there are risks. So you've got to really approach this calmly and thoughtfully. And I think working with our allies is the thing that we've argued for."