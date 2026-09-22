Sir Ed Davey has announced that the Liberal Democrats are in the 'fight of our lives' as he pledged to take on 'hopelessness and cynicism' and stop Britain becoming 'Farage’s Britain'

Sir Ed Davey said he would battle populists 'who profit from division' and the 'forces who would tear our country apart'. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Sir Ed Davey has announced that the Liberal Democrats are in the “fight of our lives” as he pledged to take on “hopelessness and cynicism” and stop Britain becoming “Farage’s Britain”.

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Sir Ed used his speech to unveil plans to raise the tax-free personal allowance threshold to £15,000, which he said would lift two million people out of income tax altogether and give most taxpayers a £680 cut. He explained that the funding would come from economic growth from a new agreement to join the EU single market and customs union. The Liberal Democrat leader also pledged to lift the threshold for paying the 40p higher rate of income tax to £56,000, which again would be funded by growth from closer economic ties with Europe. He contrasted these plans with those of Reform UK, which he claimed would be paid for by cuts to disability benefits. “We say no,” he said. “We can cut taxes and support the most vulnerable people in our country.” Sir Ed also used the speech as an opportunity to launch a tirade against Nigel Farage, who he accused of giving “oxygen and heat and fuel” to the far-right movement.