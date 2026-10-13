Ed Miliband and the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada and France have criticised the Palestinian president’s decision to postpone what would have been the first Palestinian elections in nearly 20 years.

The UK Foreign Secretary released a joint statement with his counterparts saying they “deeply regret” Mahmoud Abbas’s move to push back the Palestinian Legislative Council elections and presidential elections to September 2027.

They wrote: “An entire generation of Palestinians has reached adulthood without the opportunity to choose their elected representatives.

“This delay will be deeply disappointing and once again deprive Palestinians of the opportunity to vote and will further erode public confidence in democratic institutions.”

Mr Abbas last week issued a decree postponing the Legislative Council elections, originally scheduled for next month, by almost a year and combining them with a presidential vote, according to the local news agency.

His Fatah party dominates the internationally-backed Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank and has seen its popularity dwindle amid growing allegations of corruption.

The nonagenarian has been in power since 2005 and has repeatedly postponed elections during his presidency.

Palestinian officials have cited conditions in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza as reasons for the latest delay, pointing to Israeli restrictions on election materials and international observers entering Gaza.

The West Bank, which Mr Abbas’s Palestinian Authority has governed while Hamas has ruled Gaza, has seen an increase in Israeli settler violence in recent years.