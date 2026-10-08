The new sanctions were announced as Mr Miliband and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the site of a Russian missile strike on a five-storey residential building in Pryluky which killed 22 civilians.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband embraces a local resident during a visit to the site of a Russian missile strike which hit a residential area in Pryluky, northern Ukraine, where 22 people, including five children, were killed. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced new sanctions on Russia targeting oil companies, shadow fleet tankers and military supply chains as he visited Ukraine.

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The crackdown was announced as Mr Miliband and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the site of a Russian missile strike on a five-storey residential building in Pryluky in the Chernihiv region, which killed 22 civilians. There are 38 new designations, including two Russian oil companies, Zarubezhneft and INK Capital. UK sanctions now cover more than 90% of Russia’s total oil production capacity. Britain is also sanctioning a further 12 oil tankers operating as part of Russia’s shadow fleet, bringing the total number of sanctioned vessels to more than 600.

Ed Miliband (2nd l) and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (3rd l) lay toys during a mourning ceremony outside a multi-storey residential building in Pryluky, the day following its destruction during a Russian aerial attack. Picture: Getty

Read More: British man who joined Putin’s war claims 15 others fighting for Russia Read More: Russia will ramp up hybrid attacks within months as ‘cornered’ Putin seeks way out of Ukraine war, Al Carns tells LBC The Government has also announced sanctions on three cyrpto exchanges and two payment platforms, including three linked to Kyrgyzstan and one linked individual. These entities are suspected of being used by Russia to circumvent financial sanctions. Finally, the package includes 17 entities and individuals involved in the supply of goods deemed by the UK, US and EU to be vital for Russia’s continued war effort, including Russia-based importers of machine tools, electronics and materials critical to the production of Russia’s ballistic missile and drone capabilities. Speaking alongside Mr Zelenskyy in Pryluky, Mr Miliband said: “I’m here to say we are not just going to say words of support, we are going to offer deeds of support as well. “So today, we are announcing more sanctions on Russia, on the war machine of Putin, on the shadow fleet, on the oil companies, on the crypto, on the financing of the war. “We are here to announce more humanitarian support, we are here to announce more support for energy. “And I believe I speak on behalf of the British people that we stand with you, Mr President. We stand with you as we have stood with you since 2022 and indeed since 2014. We stand with you in this conflict. “We are your brothers and your sisters in this conflict. And we are going to be with you as long as it takes.”

The Foreign Secretary also condemned the “appalling atrocity” of the killing of civilians, and branded Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategy “evil”. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Foreign Secretary also condemned the “appalling atrocity” of the killing of civilians, and branded Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategy “evil”. He said: “When we come to the site of this appalling atrocity, the killing of civilians, 22 civilians, five children, babies, there can be no clearer sign of Putin’s evil intent and evil strategy in this conflict. “Because I heard from the governor that the vast, vast majority of people killed in this region, affected in this region, are civilians, the buildings targeted are civilian. “And we know what international law says about this, that when you target civilians, it is war crimes, and that is the evidence that I see here. “Now, Putin once said that he was going to win on the battlefield. He’s trying to win by terrorising civilians. “I do not believe he will succeed, I do not believe he will win because the courage of your people and because I am here to say on behalf of the Government of the United Kingdom: we will be with you as long as it takes for you to prevail in this conflict.”

“We are your brothers and your sisters in this conflict. And we are going to be with you as long as it takes.” said the Foreign Secretary. Picture: Alamy