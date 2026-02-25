Households in England, Scotland and Wales will see their average annual energy bill fall by 7 per cent in April

Ed Miliband speaks to LBC. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

Ed Miliband has told LBC today’s cut in energy bills is a “necessary step” to help struggling families across the UK.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, the Energy Secretary vowed Labour will do everything they can to bring the cost of living down and rejected suggestions today's cut isn't enough. Households in England, Scotland and Wales will see their average annual energy bill fall by 7 per cent in April, Ofgem announced on Wednesday. Between April and June, the typical annual dual fuel bill will fall to £1,641 - down from the current £1,758 cap.

Mr Miliband told Nick: “This will make a difference to people. It's £117 across the year. We said at the election we would cut bills by up to £300 pounds by 2030. “We made that promise for a reason, which is we recognise the affordability crisis that people face. There is more to do. “We've already done some other things as well, like the Warm Home Discount, which we've extended to nearly three million more families, those on means-tested benefits. But there's other things coming down the track.” Labour is also making efforts to cut energy bills for businesses, Mr Miliband added - despite business leaders warning rising costs are causing closures across the country. “One of the things that we are doing is reforming,” he said. “We previously had a completely unregulated market in so-called third-party intermediaries which were the kind of brokers for small business energy costs, and we are now regulating them through Ofgem to get a better deal for small businesses. “But I will say to you very straight, there's further to go on business energy costs. And it's something that I talked about with the Chancellor, with the Trade Secretary, Trade and Business Secretary and others across government and indeed with business itself.” When pressed on Labour’s decision not to issue more oil and gas licenses, Mr Miliband insisted the only way to bring bills down is to produce more “homegrown clean power” that Brits own themselves

Households are set to learn their energy bills will fall by around 7% from April in a shake-up of costs after the Government promised they will receive an average £150 cut. Picture: Alamy

He said new licensees will “make no difference to bills.” “Those people who come on your programme and say let's just drill for more oil and gas, it will take money off. It won't. “Prices are set on the international market. Why are gas prices 40% higher than they were before Russia invaded Ukraine? “Because they're set on the international market. “The only answer to this is homegrown clean power that we control, wind, solar, nuclear. “That is the answer. Homegrown energy independence, not being dependent on the petrostates and dictators.” The energy price cap is the typical sum most households pay for gas and electricity when paying by direct debit. It means that if Brits use more energy, they will pay more. The price cap limits the amount suppliers can charge per unit of energy and is revised every three months.